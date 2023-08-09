Hot Rods and Blue Rocks Rained Out, Doubleheader Set for Thursday

August 9, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Winston-Salem, North Carolina - The Bowling Green Hot Rods and Wilmington Blue Rocks game scheduled for 6:35 PM CT on Wednesday, August 9, has been postponed due to rain. The two teams plan to play a doubleheader on Thursday starting at 5:05 PM CT.

The doubleheader will consist of two, seven-inning games. The second game will take place approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

The drink specials will still be available for Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark. One dollar, select, 12-ounce bear will be available from 5:30 PM CT to 6:30 PM CT. Two dollar, select, 12-ounce beer will be available from 6:30 PM CT until the sixth inning of the second game.

Fans can catch all the action by listening through the MiLB First Pitch App, tuning into Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.