HVR Game Notes - August 9, 2023

August 9, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (58-45, 19-18) vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws (55-47, 20-17)

RHP Baron Stuart (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. LHP Michael Plassmeyer (MiLB Rehab)

| Game 104 | Home Game 50 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | Aug. 9, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

WE JUST CAME FROM THE SHORE:The Hudson Valley Renegades return home to Heritage Financial Park to host the Jersey Shore BlueClaws for the first time this season. The Renegades played a pair of series down in Lakewood, NJ where they recorded a 9-3 record against the Philadelphia Phillies High-A affiliate.

LAST TIME OUT: The Hudson Valley Renegades fell to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 5-3 on Tuesday night. After the 'Gades fell behind 3-0 in the first five frames, the Renegades plated a pair of runs in the sixth on a Rafael Flores RBI single and Ben Cowles sacrifice fly. Spencer Jones tied the game at three in the seventh on an RBI double before the BlueClaws plated two runs in the eighth on a Jared Carr double. Jones paced the offense with three hits while Brendan Beck struck out five batters in 4.0 innings on the hill.

ROSTER MOVES:On Tuesday, the New York Yankees announced a plethora of changes involving the Renegades. Drew Thorpe, Jack Neely, and Agustin Ramírez were promoted to Double-A Somerset while Sean Hermann was transferred to Single-A Tampa. Jesus Rodriguez, Jared Serna, Anthony Hall, Jared Wegner, and Cole Ayers were promoted to Hudson Valley from Tampa as well. Thorpe, the Yankees' No. 6 prospect, dominated on the hill and leaves Hudson Valley leaving as the single-season king in strikeouts and wins. Ramírez held a .384 batting average and belted nine home runs in his short 27-game stint in High-A. Neely departs as the team leader in saves (6) after punching out 74 batters in 48.2 innings.

STARTERS FEAST:Over the last seven games, the 'Gades starting rotation has allowed just eight earned runs in 35.2 innings tossed. That mark is good for a 2.02 ERA which ranks fourth in High-A. The West Michigan Whitecaps (DET--A+), who have yet to allow a run in 27.2 innings, currently lead the way.

GETTING HOT:Over the course of the last 12 games, Christopher Familia is hitting .356/.453/.778 with one double, six home runs, 11 RBIs, seven walks, and 11 runs. He's collected a hit in 13 of his last 16 games played. His six home runs since July 21 are tied for the most in High-A along with teammate Agustin Ramírez, Ryan Clifford (NYM--A+), Nic Kent (COL--A+), and Graham Pauley (SD--A+).

HOME RUN BUG:After hitting 11 home runs in their first nine games out of the All-Star break, the Renegades hit 19 in six games versus the Hickory Crawdads. The team's 37 home runs since the All-Star Break are the most in High-A and are tied for the fifth-most in all of Minor League Baseball. The Worcester Red Sox (BOS--AAA) have hit 41 bombs and hold first place.

PAVING THE WAY:Since June 1st, the Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff owns the second-best ERA in Minor League baseball with 2.95 ERA in this span. Hudson Valley pitching has also punched out a High-A best 599 batters in 487.1 innings during this span. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) sit fourth with a 3.49 ERA.

HE GETS ON BASE!: Ben Cowles currently holds the Renegades longest active on-base streak at 24 games. The former Maryland Terrapin has reached base in every game since July 4 in Jersey Shore. It's currently the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League, and the third-longest in High-A. Cowles has tied Josh Breaux (2021) and Ezequiel Duran (2021) for the Yankees era franchise record at 24 games. Emeel Salem (2007) owns the all-time record with a 35 game on-base streak.

SPENCE HENCE POWER:After a two home run performance in Hickory on July 30, Spencer Henson is now tied with Everson Pereira for the most home runs in franchise history. Henson clubbed 10 home runs last year and is currently leading the 'Gades this season with 13 blasts. His season long10-game hitting streak was snapped on Saturday night.

IN COHEN WE TRUST:With another scoreless outing on Sunday afternoon in Wilmington, Renegades reliever Harrison Cohen extended his scoreless streak to 11.1 innings. Over his last seven plus appearances, the Syosset, N.Y. native has allowed just three hits and three walks while striking out 15 batters. The run to cross home plate came back on July 5 in Jersey Shore.

THE BARON HAS ARRIVED: RHP Baron Stuart makes his second career High-A start on Wednesday after firing 6.0 scoreless innings on Wednesday versus the Wilmington Blue Rocks. The right-hander was one of three starting pitchers for Hudson Valley last week to make their High-A debuts.

INTO THE TOP 100:Baseball America released its in-season Top 100 Prospects list update on July 14, and the Yankees claimed six players on the list. 2023 Renegades Chase Hampton (#60) and Spencer Jones (#98) entered the list for the first time. They were joined by former Renegades Oswald Peraza (#56), Jasson Domínguez (#71), Austin Wells (#86) and Everson Pereira (#96).

