Grasshoppers Fall to the Drive, 14-8 in the First Game of Away Series

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Greenville Drive, 14-8 in the first game of its away series on Tuesday, August 9. The Drive improved to 18-19 on the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 17-19. Greenville outhit Greensboro 14-10 as the Grasshoppers had three mishaps to the Drive's two.

Leading at the plate for the Grasshoppers was infielder Jack Brannigan as he went 3-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI, and two runs scored. Following behind was Josiah Sightler going 2-5 and Wyatt Hendrie going 2-4.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Joshua Loeschorn as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up four hits, three earned runs, and one free base on three innings of work. Jaycob Deese relieved Loeschorn but took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 3-3 on the season.

Aaron Perry recorded the win for the Drive and improved to 1-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their away series against the Drive today, Wednesday, August 9. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

