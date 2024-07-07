ValleyCats Walk-Off Miners for Ninth Straight Win

July 7, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (28-23) collected their third walk-off win of the year, and defeated the Sussex County Miners (17-33) 4-3 on Sunday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Tri-City blinked first in a pitchers' duel between Dan Beebe and Charlie Neuweiler. Elvis Peralta and Jaxon Hallmark each picked up an infield single off Neuweiler in the fifth. Kyle Novak had a two-run infield single off the glove of Gavin Stupienski to make it a 2-0 affair.

Sussex County got on the board in the seventh. Hunter D'Amato singled off Tom Peltier. Alec Sayre walked before Cory Acton laced an RBI double to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Hallmark tripled in the bottom of the seventh against Tyler Luneke. Javeyan Williams notched an RBI single to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 3-1.

The Miners responded in the eighth. Evan Giordano greeted Nathan Medrano with a single. Jason Agresti launched a pinch-hit two-run homer just barely over the right field fence to tie the game, 3-3.

Both starters were handed a no-decision. Beebe turned in six scoreless frames, yielding six hits, walking two, and striking out six on a season-high 105 pitches. Neuweiler went five innings, giving up two runs on six hits, walking two, and striking out six.

Hallmark and Williams had back-to-back one-out singles off Billy Parsons in the ninth. Ryan Cash then delivered a pinch-hit RBI single to provide the ValleyCats with a 4-3 victory. It was the eighth consecutive win for Tri-City over Sussex County.

Arlo Marynczak (2-2) pitched a perfect, scoreless ninth, and struck out one to earn the win.

Parsons (1-3) received the loss. He tossed 1.1 innings, allowing a run on four hits, and walked two.

The 'Cats begin a three-game road trip in Brockton, Mass. against the New England Knockouts on Tuesday, July 9 th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 4 | SUSSEX COUNTY 3

W: Arlo Marynczak (2-2)

L: Billy Parsons (1-3)

Time of Game: 2:56

Attendance: 2,178

