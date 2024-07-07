ValleyCats Walk-Off Miners for Ninth Straight Win
July 7, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (28-23) collected their third walk-off win of the year, and defeated the Sussex County Miners (17-33) 4-3 on Sunday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.
Tri-City blinked first in a pitchers' duel between Dan Beebe and Charlie Neuweiler. Elvis Peralta and Jaxon Hallmark each picked up an infield single off Neuweiler in the fifth. Kyle Novak had a two-run infield single off the glove of Gavin Stupienski to make it a 2-0 affair.
Sussex County got on the board in the seventh. Hunter D'Amato singled off Tom Peltier. Alec Sayre walked before Cory Acton laced an RBI double to cut the deficit to 2-1.
Hallmark tripled in the bottom of the seventh against Tyler Luneke. Javeyan Williams notched an RBI single to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 3-1.
The Miners responded in the eighth. Evan Giordano greeted Nathan Medrano with a single. Jason Agresti launched a pinch-hit two-run homer just barely over the right field fence to tie the game, 3-3.
Both starters were handed a no-decision. Beebe turned in six scoreless frames, yielding six hits, walking two, and striking out six on a season-high 105 pitches. Neuweiler went five innings, giving up two runs on six hits, walking two, and striking out six.
Hallmark and Williams had back-to-back one-out singles off Billy Parsons in the ninth. Ryan Cash then delivered a pinch-hit RBI single to provide the ValleyCats with a 4-3 victory. It was the eighth consecutive win for Tri-City over Sussex County.
Arlo Marynczak (2-2) pitched a perfect, scoreless ninth, and struck out one to earn the win.
Parsons (1-3) received the loss. He tossed 1.1 innings, allowing a run on four hits, and walked two.
The 'Cats begin a three-game road trip in Brockton, Mass. against the New England Knockouts on Tuesday, July 9 th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.
FINAL | TRI-CITY 4 | SUSSEX COUNTY 3
W: Arlo Marynczak (2-2)
L: Billy Parsons (1-3)
Time of Game: 2:56
Attendance: 2,178
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from July 7, 2024
- Grizzlies Win Streak Snapped in Extras - Gateway Grizzlies
- New England Stomps 12 Runs in Seventh Inning, Seals Series Victory - New England Knockouts
- Phillips Homers in Fourth Straight Game as Otters Drop Series Finale - Evansville Otters
- 10th Inning Grand Slam Lifts Boomers to Win in Series Finale - Schaumburg Boomers
- Washington Back in First After Sweep of Bolts - Washington Wild Things
- Bolts Dusted by Wild Things - Windy City ThunderBolts
- ValleyCats Walk-Off Miners for Ninth Straight Win - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Florence Salvage Series with 5-1 Win - Florence Y'alls
- Titans Cough up Late Lead to Finish Road Trip - Ottawa Titans
- Frontier League Recap - FL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City ValleyCats Stories
- ValleyCats Walk-Off Miners for Ninth Straight Win
- Tri-City Defense Shines in Eighth Consecutive Win
- Ruiz Delivers Eight Strong Frames to Extend 'Cats Win Streak to Seven Games
- Oscar Campos Named to Frontier League East All-Star Team
- ValleyCats Celebrate Fourth of July with Sweep of Capitales