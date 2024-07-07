Titans Cough up Late Lead to Finish Road Trip

Joliet, IL - Taking a 3-0 lead to the ninth, the Ottawa Titans (30-19) saw their four-game winning streak expire, falling 5-4 in ten innings to the Joliet Slammers (23-28) on Sunday, finishing their six-game swing through the Chicagoland area.

Early in the finale, Shane Gray (ND, 3-3) had to work around trouble on the basepaths - seeing a pair of walks left on base in the first before a trio of free passes in the second were left on.

The Titans opened up the scoring with a pair in the third against rookie right-hander Brett Sanchez (ND, 3-1) - seeing eight come to the plate. With a leadoff Aaron Casillas base hit aboard - a double to left from Jackie Urbaez one-hopped the wall, scoring the game-opening run. Urbaez cashed in with his team-leading 13th double of the season. Later, with two on, Jamey Smart poked a single up the middle to score Urbaez, making it 2-0.

In the fifth, Brendan O'Donnell drove in his sixth run of the series with a single down the left field line, scoring Urbaez to make it 3-0.

All seemed well for the Titans, as Gray settled in and gave the Titans five and a third scoreless innings. The right-hander retired 11 of the final 14 he faced - leaving with a pair on in the sixth. Overall, Gray held a zero on the board, allowing three hits, walking a season-high five, and fanned four.

Matt Dallas gave the Titans an inning and two-thirds of scoreless baseball out of the bullpen - while McLain Harris issued a leadoff walk in the eighth, tossing up a zero.

Ahead 3-0 entering the ninth - Erasmo Piñales saw the first two of the inning reach. Former Guardians prospect Victor Nova tied the game with one swing of the bat - sending a three-run homer over the wall in right. It marked the second blown save of the campaign for the Titans' all-star closer.

In the tenth, the Titans cashed in the start-up runner - seeing Jake Guenther record his third hit of the day - an RBI double to right, making it 4-3.

For the bottom half, the Titans turned to Kyle White (loss, 1-1), who saw Cal Hejza's bunt with the start-up runner at second dropped right in front of the dish. Michael Fuhrman elected to attempt for the force out at third, with Drew Stengren sliding in safely. With runners on the corners, a sac fly from Liam McArthur tied the game. Two batters later, Victor Nova struck again - this time with an RBI single to right, plating the winning run.

The Titans saw their four-game win streak snapped in the loss - but have won 20 of their last 25. On their trip west, the Titans were winners in four of six - going 7-4 in 2024 against the West Division.

After an off day on Monday, the Ottawa Titans start their final homestand of the first half, starting a three-game set against the Trois-Rivières Aigles on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. After three with Trois-Rivières - the Titans will welcome the Québec Capitales over the weekend. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

