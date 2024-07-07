Phillips Homers in Fourth Straight Game as Otters Drop Series Finale

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - With the last matchup of the year between the Evansville Otters and New England Knockouts, a big seventh inning lifted the opposition to victory with a 14-2 finale at Bosse Field on Sunday evening.

Scoring began in the second inning for the Otters (20-31), as Dakota Phillips homered for the fourth straight game with his big fly to right field.

The first two runs of the game for the Knockouts (15-34) were unearned on a pair of errors from the Evansville defense. They took a 2-1 lead, scoring one each in the third and fourth frames.

Answering in the bottom of the frame, Phillips laced an RBI single to right field to score the final Otter, tying the game at two.

In the seventh, the Knockouts plated 12 runs to take control of the game.

Braden Scott (1-7) took the loss after going six full innings. Tossing a complete game, Liam O'Sullivan (3-5) took the win for New England.

Phillips had half of the team's knocks with a two-hit game and he brought home both runs. The Otters struck out 30 times against the Knockouts pitching staff throughout the series.

Evansville looks to shake off the loss as they hit the road, heading for Washington to begin a six-game road trip. Tuesday's first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. CT from Wild Things Park. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

