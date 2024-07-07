Washington Back in First After Sweep of Bolts

July 7, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things got the brooms out on Sunday night with an 11-9 victory over the Windy City ThunderBolts at Wild Things Park. With the win, Washington moved ahead of the Lake Erie Crushers for first place in the West Division.

The ThunderBolts started off hot in the top of the first. Armando Albert led off the frame with a single to right field before stealing second. Christian Kuzemka sent a homer over the left field wall to put up the first two runs. The following batter, Henry Kusiak, tripled to right field before Brennen Dorighi brought him home with an RBI double to put Windy City up 3-0.

The Wild Things responded quickly in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Ethan Wilder singled to third and Tommy Caufield walked to put runners on first and second. Batting out of the DH spot, Tyreque Reed brought both home with a double to center. Brandon McIlwain worked a lengthy at bat then doubled to left field to score Reed and tie the game. It was McIlwain's first double and RBI as a Wild Thing. Evan Berkey put Washington ahead with a double to center field to score McIlwain. Robert Chayka doubled to left, bringing Berkey home, on the next at bat. After JC Santini walked, Caleb McNeely singled to center in his second plate appearance of the inning. His hit scored Chayka to give the Wild Things a 6-3 advantage after an action-packed first frame. The six runs tied Washington's highest in an inning all season and set a new inning high with six hits.

In the bottom of the second, Reed sent a solo shot to right field for his first homer of the year. McIlwain recorded his second multi-hit game in as many nights with a single to right. Washington took a 7-3 lead heading into the third inning.

The ThunderBolts cut into the Wild Things' lead with a two-run third inning. Emmanuel Sanchez reached first on an error by Berkey. Kuzemka singled to right and Kusiak was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. Dorighi hit an RBI single to right field scoring Sanchez. Joe Johnson sent a sacrifice fly to center to bring home Kuzemka. Windy City tacked on one more run in the fourth. Kuzemka singled to right field scoring Thomas Rodriguez, who singled to left earlier in the inning.

Washington brought its lead back up in the bottom of the frame. Caufield singled in the leadoff spot before Reed blasted his second home run of the game to the right field parking lot. Heading into the fifth inning, the Wild Things led 9-6.

Christian James took the bump for Washington in the sixth in relief of starting pitcher Jordan DiValerio. He fanned the first batter he faced before Kuzemka put the ThunderBolts back on the board with his fourth hit and RBI of the game. His single to right scored Rodriguez, who walked, to make it a 9-7 ballgame. In the bottom of the inning, Reed recorded his fourth hit of the game with a single to center. It tied his career high for hits in a game and was the first four-hit game for him as a Wild Thing after doing it three times in the Boston farm system.

Washington called on Brendan Nail from the bullpen for the seventh inning. Windy City brought the contest within one thanks to an RBI triple from Johnson down the right field line. Kingston Liniak scored on the hit after reaching base with a single, swiping second then making it to third on a wild pitch. An error from Caufield at third base extended the inning and allowed Johnson to score and tie the game with two outs.

Nick MacDonald came in for the Wild Things and got out of the inning without any more damage. MacDonald worked a clean eighth inning to keep the score tied at nine. Washington took the lead in the bottom of the frame on the back of Andrew Czech. Wilder walked to lead off the inning then stole second. With two outs, Czech stepped up to the plate and chose the perfect time to record his first hit of the contest. Czech went oppo, clearing the left field wall, for a two-run homer to put the Wild Things up 11-9.

Gyeongju Kim entered in the ninth inning for Washington. The Frontier League All-Star closer punched out a better en route to his 13th save of the year. MacDonald earned his first win of the season with a shutout performance in relief.

The Wild Things are off tomorrow before concluding their homestand with a three-game series against the Evansville Otters. First pitch on Tuesday night is set for 7:05 p.m. It is Neuro Night Out presented by NeuroAxis Rehabilitation Services at Wild Things Park.

