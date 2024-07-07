Bolts Dusted by Wild Things

July 7, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







WASHINGTON, PA - The Windy City ThunderBolts dropped a slugfest in Washington Sunday 11-9 at Wild Things ballpark.

In a 14 hit Windy City (20-32) notched three in the top of the first with two outs when Christian Kuzemka went deep making it 2-0 Windy City. Infielder Henry Kusiak cranked a triple and scored when outfielder Brennen Dorighi doubled in a run.

The Wild Things (33-17) batted through the order in the bottom of the first plating six runs. Tyreque Reed, Evan Berkey, Robert Chayka, and Brandon Mcilwain each nailed RBI doubles.

Reed belted a solo home run making it 7-3 Washington in the bottom of the second for his third RBI of the afternoon.

Dorighi responded with an RBI single in the top of the third and Joe Johnson hit a sacrifice fly cutting the deficit to 7-5.

The Bolts added an RBI single by Emmanuel Sanchez within a run 7-6 Washington.

Reed demolished home run number two and RBI number five of the evening making it 9-6 Wild Things.

Kuzemka launched his third hit of the afternoon and fourth RBI with a two-out single knocking the deficit to 9-7.

The ThunderBolts scrapped across more two out magic when Johnson hit an RBI triple in the top of the seventh. An error by Tommy Caufield knotted the score 9-9.

Andrew Czech cranked a two-run home run for a 11-9 lead in the eighth.

Dan Brown (0-0) pitched three scoreless innings in relief for the Bolts striking out four. Jack Mahoney (5-3) took the loss.

Nick Macdonald (1-0) earned the win and Gyeongjiu earned his 13th save of the season.

Windy City returns home to Ozinga field for a three game series against the Gateway Grizzlies Tuesday night at 6:35 CDT.

