New England Stomps 12 Runs in Seventh Inning, Seals Series Victory

July 7, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

EVANSVILLE, IN - New England scored 12 runs in the seventh (most in a single inning in franchise history) for a 14-2 victory over Evansville on Sunday evening at Bosse Field. The Knockouts improved to 15-36 while the Otters dropped to 20-31.

New England's pitcher Liam O'Sullivan delivered a stellar performance, pitching a complete game and allowing only two runs. This victory marked his third win of the season, bringing his record to 3-5. O'Sullivan conceded four hits, two earned runs, and a walk, while striking out an impressive 10 batters. Evansville's Braden Scott endured a tough outing, resulting in his seventh loss of the season and bringing his record to 1-7. Scott pitched six innings, allowing seven hits and six runs, three of which were earned, while also walking two batters and striking out four.

In the second inning, the Otters struck first when Dakota Phillips belted his fourth home run of the season. However, the Knockouts managed to even the score at 1-1. J.R. DiSarcina started the inning with a single to center field. Following a fielder's choice by Austin White, White stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by the catcher, Justin Felix. The tying run came in when Luis Atiles hit a sacrifice fly to left field, caught by Randy Bednar.

Both teams scored a run in the the fourth inning resulting in the game being tied at two runs apiece.

New England had a stunning breakthrough, scoring a remarkable 12 runs in the seventh inning. The Knockouts had an incredible start with the bases loaded and no outs after three consecutive base hits by Ramon Jimenez, Danny Crossen, an DiSarcina. Jimenez scored on a passed ball, and then Austin White hit a double down the left line, extending the Knockouts' lead to 5-2. White then stole third base, and Atiles walked, while New England executed a successful double steal, adding one more run to their lead. With the bases still loaded and nobody out, Brady West hit a single to left center for an RBI, and Boone walked, forcing home another run. The momentum continued when Jimenez hit a grand slam home run, marking his fourth of the season and catapulting the team to a 12-2 lead. DiSarcina then sealed the deal with a two-run home run, securing a commanding twelve-run lead with the score at 14-2.

DiSarcina stood out with an impressive three hits for the Knockouts, while Jimenez also made a strong contribution with two hits. Additionally, six other players from New England also recorded a hit each. On the Otters' side, Phillips had a solid game with two hits, and Mattis and Delvin Zinn each contributed with a hit apiece.

The Knockouts return to Campanelli Stadium on July 9th, beginning a six-game homestead against the Tri-City ValleyCats. Tickets for the week can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

