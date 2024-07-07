Florence Salvage Series with 5-1 Win

July 7, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (22-28), presented by Towne Properties, held the New York Boulders to just one run in a 5-1 victory Sunday night. New York won the series with wins in games one and two, but the win snapped a four-game skid from Florence.

Florence finally put it all together in the finale against the Boulders and the pitching finally complimented the great hitting we have seen from the offense all series.

Edgar Martinez got the start for Florence and kept the number one offense in the Frontier League quiet. Martinez went five strong innings allowing just five hits, one run, and collected seven punchouts en route to his second win of the season. This was a two-start week for Martinez and Florence won both games that he pitched in, notably the only two wins for Florence on the week.

The rest of the pitching out of the bullpen was stellar as well cleaning up the back end of this game. Carter Poiry, Cameron Pferrer, Darrien Williams, and Ben Terwilliger each pitched a shutout inning holding New York to just two hits in the final four frames.

Offensively, Florence had their third consecutive game of double-digit hits and finished with 15. TJ Reeves stayed hot with a 3-for-4 showing scoring two runs and reaching on a hit-by-pitch as well. Hank Zeisler added a 458-foot solo shot in the ninth for his seventh bomb of the season. Florence saw multi-hit games from Blaze O'Saben, Zade Richardson, and Stephen Hrustich as well.

Florence will get an off day on Monday and return to action on Tuesday in New Jersey to open a three-game series against the Jackals. RHP Dante Chirico will make his first start of the season and get the ball for Florence on Tuesday night. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.