10th Inning Grand Slam Lifts Boomers to Win in Series Finale

July 7, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

SAUGET, Ill. - Aaron Simmons hit a grand slam on the first pitch he saw in the top of the 10th inning as the Schaumburg Boomers were able to leave the St. Louis area with a victory, taking an 8-5 decision in the series finale on Sunday.

Gateway tallied a single run in the bottom of the third on a two-out RBI single from Gabe Holt. The run marked the fifth consecutive contest in which the Boomers have failed to score first. Schaumburg had plenty of opportunities early, leaving the bases loaded in the first after two walks and two hit batters and stranding a single runner in the three subsequent frames.

Schaumburg finally broke through in the top of the fifth. With runners at the corners and one away, Chase Dawson notched an RBI single to tie the game. The go-ahead run crossed when Dawson stole his 26th base of the year but the throw from Jose Alvarez went into the outfield, enabling Kyle Fitzgerald to score an unearned run. Simmons hit his seventh homer of the season in the sixth to push the lead to 3-1 but Gateway was able to tie the score in the bottom of the inning, notching four hits to score two runs.

Neither team scored again until the game reached extra innings. Ty Crittenberger coaxed a bases loaded walk to force home the go-ahead run and the very next pitch Simmons sent one all the way out of Grizzlies Ballpark to make the score 8-3. Gateway scored twice in the bottom of the inning on a two-run homer from Abdiel Diaz but Dylan Stutsman was able to polish off the victory.

Stutsman moved to 4-0 by working two innings to earn the win. All-Star Cole Cook started and allowed three runs in seven innings. The multi-homer game for Simmons marked his second game with more than one homer and the third by an individual this season after totaling just two in 2023. Simmons finished with three hits, five RBIs and a walk. Chase Dawson posted two hits.

The Boomers (28-23) will continue the roadtrip on Joliet on Tuesday following a day off on Monday. The first game with the Slammers will be at 6:30pm. LHP Jacob Smith (0-1, 4.82) is scheduled to start for the Boomers against RHP Geno Encina (2-1, 0.98). The team returns home on July 12 for a three-game set at Wintrust Field before the All-Star break. Plenty of fun is slated for the night as it is Star Wars Night featuring postgame fireworks and a special drone show. The team will wear special jerseys that be auctioned to benefit Donate Life Illinois. Tickets for the remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

