ValleyCats Take Both Ends of Doubleheader for First Sweep of the Season

June 18, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (19-14) picked up their first three-game sweep of the season, and won both ends of a doubleheader by a score of 6-1 and 6-2 over the Florence Y'alls (17-16) on Sunday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. It was their second twinbill sweep of the year. Tri-City improved to five games above .500 for the first time this year, and are on a season-best five-game win streak.

Tri-City opened the scoring in the second. Carson McCusker led off the frame with a single off Rodney Hutchison. Zach Biermann picked up a single to send McCusker to second. Pavin Parks walked, and Ian Walters plated a run after he was issued a free pass to give the 'Cats a 1-0 lead.

The ValleyCats broke the game open in the sixth. Aaron Altherr greeted Michaek Kirian with a solo homer. It was Altherr's sixth long ball of the season. Biermann and Parks then singled. Jakob Goldfarb reached on a fielder's choice, and Biermann went to third. Ian Walters knocked in a pair with a two-run triple. It was just the second three-bagger for Tri-City this season, and the first since Altherr's triple on May 13. Jaxon Hallmark walked, and stole second before Trey Hair had a two-run single to pull Tri-City ahead, 6-0.

Harrison DiNicola put Florence on the board with a solo shot off Elijah Gill in the seventh to cut the deficit to 6-1. The homer ended Gill's team-high 19.2 scoreless innings streak. Gill was taken out of the game two batters later, and Elliot Carney sealed the victory with a strikeout of Sam Plash.

Gill (3-2) earned the win in game one. He hurled his fourth consecutive quality start, and lasted 6.2 innings, allowing one run on four hits, walking one, and striking out three.

Hutchison (1-2) received the loss in game one. He tossed three frames, yielding one run on two hits, walking three, and striking out three.

Hallmark led off the nightcap with a double off Bobby Brabrand. Cito Culver laid down a bunt single, and Altherr ripped a two-run double down the left field line to pull the 'Cats on top, 2-0.

Florence cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second. Brian Fuentes doubled off Garrison Bryant, and went to third on a groundout from Zade Richardson. Jeremiah Burks walked, and moved to second on a throwing error from Goldfarb, which also enabled Fuentes to score. The error ended a 2023-best 31.2 consecutive innings without an error for the ValleyCats. Burks tried to steal home later in the frame, but was caught stealing on a 1-2 putout at the plate.

Bryant was handed a no-decision. He threw four frames, giving up two runs on four hits, walking three, and striking out three.

Cole Brennan singled in the fifth to knock Bryant out of the game. Brennan stole second, and went to third after Brendan Bell induced a groundout from Craig Massey. Ray Zuberer knotted the game at 2-2 thanks to an RBI groundout.

Hallmark was a big reason why Tri-City broke the deadlock in the bottom of the fifth. He worked a one-out walk, stole second, and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Hair also walked, and Sean Hughes entered. Hughes walked McCusker and Altherr, who brought in the go-ahead run. Hair scored on a wild pitch before Biermann laced a two-run single to make it a 6-2 contest.

The ValleyCats flashed the leather in the sixth to help out Brac Warren. Goldfarb erased a leadoff walk to Fuentes by throwing him out at second. In the next at-bat, Walters made a terrific over-the-shoulder basket catch. Afterward, it was smooth sailing for Warren, as he retired the next four batters in order to provide the ValleyCats with the win.

Bell (1-0) picked up the game two victory. He pitched a scoreless inning, allowing one hit, and striking out one.

Brabrand (2-3) received the loss in game two. He pitched 4.2 innings, yielding four runs on five hits, walking two, and striking out seven.

Tri-City has the day off tomorrow before taking on the Québec Capitales in a three-game road trip at Stade Canac starting on Tuesday, June 20. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

FINAL (GAME 1) | TRI-CITY 6 | FLORENCE 1

W: Elijah Gill (2-2)

L: Rodney Hutchison (1-2)

Time of Game: 1:58

BOX SCORE

FINAL (GAME 2) | TRI-CITY 6 | FLORENCE 2

W: Brendan Bell (2-0)

L: Bobby Brabrand (2-3)

Time of Game: 1:58

Total Attendance: 2,645

