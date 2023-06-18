DeLuca, McDermott Power Boulders to Comeback Win

POMONA, NY - For seven innings, the New York Boulders' bats were sleeping soundly Sunday against the Lake Erie Crushers. Then, with a towering solo home run by Joe DeLuca, they abruptly woke up just in time to help power the Boulders to a 3-2 win at Clover Stadium.

DeLuca blasted a game-tying home run on to the concourse level in deep right field to lead off the eighth inning. Matt McDermott delivered the final blow three batters later, ripping an RBI double to the warning track in left field to score Giovanni Garbella.

Crushers starter Yasel Santana had held New York to just two hits through seven innings, while also striking out nine Boulders in the process. New York (19-12) used timely hitting and a couple of lucky balks by Santana to complete a thrilling come-from-behind win.

Boulders pitcher Andy Hammond, who delivered the walk-off single in Saturday night's win, followed up his sensational performance at the plate with one on the mound. The 6-foot-4 right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings of shutout ball and struck out six batters to earn the win in relief.

Lake Erie's Sean Cheely broke the scoreless stalemate for in the third inning with his first home run of the season, which landed in the right-center field bleachers. The Crushers (15-18) added their only other run of the game later in the inning on a wild pitch.

The Boulders will head back up to Canada for a four-game series against the Trois-Rivieres Aigles from Tuesday to Thursday. New York will kick things off with a doubleheader on Tuesday. The Boulders will be back at Clover Stadium on June 27. For information on Boulders tickets, value packs and more, visit the Boulders' official website at www.nyboulders.com.

