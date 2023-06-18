Brahms and Otters Shut Down Grizzlies to Secure Series Win

Evansville Otters at bat

(Evansville Otters) Evansville Otters at bat(Evansville Otters)

Evansville, Ind. - The Evansville Otters quieted the Gateway Grizzlies to just four hits and one run in a 4-1 rubber match victory Sunday evening at Bosse Field.

Parker Brahms earned his first win of the season, holding Gateway to just one run on three hits over six innings.

Kevin Davis and Jon Beymer continued the pitching dominance, closing out the series win.

Davis worked an inning and a third scoreless. Beymer found the last out of the eighth before earning his first professional save in the ninth.

Offensively, the Otters used the long ball. George Callil hit his second home run of the season in the third inning to give Evansville a 1-0 lead.

After a fourth inning Gateway homer, the Otters' Ethan Skender responded with a solo blast off the second row of billboards in left field to retake the lead.

Evansville found insurance in the sixth on a Jomar Reyes RBI double down the left field line. The Otters added one more in the eighth as Kona Quiggle knocked a triple that bounced off the Grizzlies right fielders' glove. Quiggle scored the Otters final run on a passed ball.

Evansville held Gateway, the top scoring offense in the Frontier League, to a season low six total runs over the three game series.

Reyes' double extended his hit streak to 11 games, tied for the second longest streak of any Otter this season. Jeffrey Baez had his team leading 11th multi-hit game of the season.

After a scheduled Monday off day, Evansville continues the homestand opening up a three-game series against the Frontier League East first place Sussex County Miners on Tuesday as part of Fifth Third Bank Family Night.

Families of four can receive four general admission tickets, four hot dogs, four bags of chips and four drinks all for $40 ($55 value). First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM CT.

All home and road Otters games this season are televised on FloSports with audio-only coverage available for free on the Evansville Otters YouTube page.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

