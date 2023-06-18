Washington Takes Series over Empire State

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things (15-18) won the final game of their weekend homestand against the Empire State Greys (8-24) and by doing so, took the series. It was another good night for the offense, as Washington won 9-4.

Stephen Knapp kept things close as he pitched 5.2 innings striking out six and only giving up four runs on six hits.

In the bottom of the third, Scotty Dubrule reached first on an error by the Greys shortstop and Melvin Novoa drove him in on an RBI triple to center field. Then Wagner Lagrange brought in Novoa on a sacrifice fly to bring the score to 2-1, giving the Wild Things a slim lead.

The Greys scored three across the fourth and fifth innings and held a two-run lead going into the bottom of the fifth. The Wild Things continued their theme of the series with another big inning being the difference in this one by scoring five in that frame. After loading the bases early, Novoa continued his big night with a two-run triple. Then Wagner Lagrange would have a repeat at-bat and hit another sac fly to bring Novoa across the dish again. The Wild Things' big inning at the plate continued with back-to-back home runs by Anthony Brocato and Tristan Peterson.

The offense would start to tack on insurance runs with one of them coming in the form of a sacrifice fly in the sixth and another in the form of an RBI single in the eighth both off the bat off Scotty Dubrule to seal the Wild Things win.

The Greys would not have an answer to the Wild Things high-flying offense and lights out bullpen as they would be held scoreless through the late innings.

Will Solomon, Christian James and Lukas Young combined to allow only one hit and no runs through 3.1 innings.

The Washington Wild Things will be on the road for the foreseeable future with first pitch at Joliet being 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday. The Wild Things next home game is June 30 against the Schaumburg Boomers and you can purchase tickets for this game and future home games in Washington at washingtonwildthings.com.

