Grizzlies Lose Rubber Game in Evansville

Evansville, IN - The Gateway Grizzlies were held to just one run and four hits on Sunday night, suffering a 4-1 loss to the Evansville Otters at Bosse Field.

The Otters got their first run on a solo home run by George Callil in the bottom of the third inning, making the score 1-0 against Collin Sullivan (4-2), but answered right back on a Peter Zimmermann solo shot in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game at 1-1. A two-out solo shot by Ethan Skender, however, made it 2-1 Otters.

It stayed that way until the sixth inning, when after Sullivan departed following two walks, Jomar Reyes doubled down the third base line, making the score 3-1 instead of 4-1 as the Grizzlies threw out the second runner trying to score at home plate. The Otters would plate their final run in the bottom of the eighth on a wild pitch.

The Grizzlies could not solve Parker Brahms (1-1) on the day, as the right-hander making his second start of the season off the injured list pitched six innings in the contest, allowing just one run on three hits to get the win.

Gateway will move on to Florence, Kentucky next, continuing their road trip against the Y'alls at Thomas More Stadium on Tuesday night, June 18, at 5:32 p.m. CT.

