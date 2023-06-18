Titans Lose Late Lead, Fall in Rubber Match

Joliet, IL - Lane Baremore's go-ahead grand slam in the sixth sunk the Ottawa Titans (14-19) in an 8-5 loss to the Joliet Slammers (14-19) on Sunday, seeing the Titans drop the rubber match.

With a new-looking lineup, Jason Dicochea and Sicnarf Loopstok stood aboard to open up the series finale against Turner Larkins (win, 4-2) in the first. Jamey Smart cashed in the game's opening run with an RBI groundout.

The Titans' offence poured it on with three more runs in the second. Jason Dicochea belted a two-run double to left-centre and was brought home by Sicnarf Loopstok's opposite-field double, making it 4-0.

Breezing through the first three innings, GJ Hill got the Slammers on the board with a two-out two-run homer off Alec Thomas (ND, 1-1), cutting the deficit to 4-2.

Thomas would exit in line for the win allowing two runs on four hits over five innings of work.

Jason Dicochea's sacrifice fly gave the Titans a three-run cushion as Evan Berkey's double was brought home to make it 5-2 in the sixth.

Matt Valin (loss, 1-1) took over in the bottom half of the sixth and walked the first two hitters he faced. Next, GJ Hill reached on an E5 after bunting the ball up the third base line to load the bases with none out. Lane Baremore stepped up and with one swing of the bat gave the Slammers the lead for good with a grand slam. Valin would not record an out and allow four runs (three earned) on one hit, walking three in relief.

Nick MacDonald and Augie Gallardo each pitched a scoreless inning before Trevor Clifton allowed a two-run double to Liam McArthur in the eighth.

The offence was unable to fight back against a trio of relievers out of the Slammers' bullpen, who hung on to take the series.

In the loss, Jason Dicochea went 2-for-4 with three RBI, while Evan Berkey was 2-for-2 with a pair of walks.

