ThunderBolts Break out to End New Jersey Streak

June 18, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts were able to snap New Jersey's 12-game win streak at Ozinga Field with a 7-4 win on Father's Day.

Logan Schmitt made his debut with the ThunderBolts (12-21) and pitched six innings, letting up one run and three hits.

The Bolts jumped to an early lead in the bottom of the second as Jonathan Waite singled down the third base line with the bases loaded to bring Micah Yonamine home.

Schmitt surrendered just one run in the game. It came in the bottom of the third, when James Nelson picked up an RBI on a single, tying the game at 1-1.

The Bolts regained the lead with single runs in the fourth and fifth and a big seventh inning pushed them ahead for good. Bren Spillane and Peyton Isaacson singled, then Yonamine was hit by a pitch. Jake Boone took the plate with the bases loaded and brought Spillane home with a sacrifice fly to put the score at 4-1.

Paul Coumoulos followed Boone with a bases-clearing double and advanced to third on a throwing error. Shortly after, Waite reached on an error for an RBI, concluding the Bolts' scoring at 7-1.

New Jersey saw a little bit of light in the bottom of the eighth when Derrick Edington gave up two hits including a two-run home run from Josh Rehwaldt making it 7-3.

Daiveyon Whittle entered the game in the top of the eighth surrendering two hits and a run, but with back-to-back strikeouts he closed the door for a final score of 7-4.

The Thunderbolts hit the road to play the Ottawa Titans in a three-game series that will start on Tuesday, June 20 at 5:30 p.m. Taylor Sugg (1-1, 3.00) will take the mound for the Bolts, as they look to catch another win. Fans can find the broadcast at wcthunderbolts.com.

