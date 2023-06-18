Late Schaumburg Rally Falls Short in Finale with Quebec

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers fell behind 6-0, but a valiant comeback effort fell just short in a 7-6 loss to the Quebec Capitales before the second largest crowd of the year at Wintrust Field in the final meeting of the season between the two teams who played for the Frontier League title last year.

Marc-Antoine Lebreux put Quebec ahead just two pitches into the contest with a solo homer to center. T.J. White added a two-run homer with two outs in the third and the Capitales scored three two-out runs in the sixth to open a 6-0 advantage. White drove home nine runs in the series.

Facing the bullpen in the sixth, the Boomers mounted a comeback scoring three times. Quentin Selma notched a two-run single and Alec Craig plated a run with a groundout. Craig utilized a bunt attempt to drive home another run in the eighth bringing the Boomers within 6-4. Quebec scored an insurance run in the ninth to hold a 7-4 lead. Gaige Howard connected on a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth but the Boomers comeback fell just short as Quebec won two-of-three in the series.

Luis Perez worked five innings and suffered the loss. Merfy Andrew and Jake Joyce combined to work the final four innings. Joyce became the franchise's all-time leader in strikeouts by fanning Kyle Crowl in the eighth to break a tie with Gunnar Kines. Howard and Blake Berry tallied two hits each with Howard extending his on-base streak to 32 games, tied for the third longest in team history. Berry also walked twice. Brett Milazzo swiped a pair of bases.

The Boomers (20-12) take Monday off before hitting the road for a three-game series with the Lake Erie Crushers in Ohio on Tuesday night at 6:05pm. RHP Jackson Hickert (2-1, 3.58) takes the ball for the Boomers. Schaumburg is back at home next weekend for three more days of fun-filled action at Wintrust Field. Tickets are available by visiting boomersbaseball.com or calling 847-461-3695.

