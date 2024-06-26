ValleyCats Fall to Aigles Despite Collecting Season-High 15 Hits

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (19-22) dropped a seesaw 10-8 battle against the Trois-Rivières Aigles (21-18) on Wednesday at Stade Quillorama.

Trois-Rivières opened the scoring in the first. LP Pelletier, Raphael Gladu, and Dalton Combs each hit a single off Chas Cywin to load the bases. Luis Curbelo grounded into a 5-3 double play, which scored Pelletier, and gave the Aigles a 1-0 lead.

Tri-City responded in the second. Oscar Campos singled off Didier Vargas before Robbie Merced knocked in his teammate with a double. Ryan Cash delivered an RBI single to put the ValleyCats on top, 2-1.

Willie Estrada reached first on a two-out error from Merced in the bottom of the second. On a comebacker from Thomas Green, Cywin threw the ball away, placing runners on the second and third. Green came around on a wild pitch to make it a 2-2 affair.

Tri-City tacked on a pair of runs in the third. Javeyan Williams singled, and stole second base. Demias Jimerson drove in Williams with a double. Campos collected an RBI single to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 4-2.

Curbelo cleared the fences in the fourth to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Campos and Merced began the fifth with back-to-back singles. Cash brought in Campos with a single to make it a 5-3 contest.

Trois-Rivières stormed back in the bottom of the fifth. James Smibert was hit by a pitch, and went to second on a wild pitch. Pelletier walked before Gladu lifted a three-run homer to provide the Aigles with a 6-5 advantage.

Vargas received a no-decision. He pitched 4.2 innings, giving up five runs on 10 hits, walking one, and striking out three.

Estrada homered off Tom Peltier in the sixth to extend the Aigles lead to 7-5.

Campos singled in the seventh off Shawn Atamanchuk. Afterward, Cash walked, and Kyle Novak had a pinch-hit single to trim the deficit to 7-6.

Gladu walked, swiped second, and moved to third on a groundout from Combs in the bottom of the seventh. Nick DeCarlo entered, and surrendered a two-run jack to Curbelo, which put Trois-Rivières on top, 9-6.

Tri-City retaliated in the eighth. Jaxon Hallmark singled off Harry Rutkowski. Williams advanced Hallmark to second with a single. Hallmark stole third before Jimerson loaded the bases with a walk. Campos notched his fifth hit of the day with a two-run single to make it a 9-8 game.

Smibert tripled in the bottom of the eighth against Arlo Marynczak. Pelletier pulled the Aigles ahead 10-8 with a run-scoring single.

Kosei Naito retired the last five batters he faced, and struck out one to record his fifth save.

Logan Hoffman (3-2) earned the win. He came in after Vargas to finish the fifth, and worked a scoreless sixth. Overall, he tossed 1.1 shutout innings, walking one, and striking out three.

Cywin (2-5) was handed the loss. He went 4.2 innings, yielding six runs, five earned on six hits, walking one, and striking out four.

Tri-City plays the rubber game against Trois-Rivières on Thursday, June 27 th. First pitch is at 7:05 PM.

FINAL | TROIS-RIVIÈRES 10 | TRI-CITY 8

W: Logan Hoffman (3-2)

L: Chas Cywin (2-5)

S: Kosei Naito (5)

Time of Game: 3:05

Attendance: 1,014

