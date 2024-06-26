Reds Buyout Logan Campbell

June 26, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, had the contract of star relief pitcher, Logan Campbell, bought out by the Cincinnati Reds.

Logan Campbell, out of Grand Rapids, MI, made an immediate impact out of the bullpen after being signed as a mid-season pickup at the end of May. Campbell's addition to the pen provided energy and consistency to a bullpen that struggled at the beginning of the season.

Campbell finished his tenure in Florence with a 1.93 earned run average across 14 innings of work, allowing just three runs while collecting 17 punchouts. He was the first Florence pitcher to record two wins on the season debuting as late as May 29th.

Campbell shared his gratitude for the Florence Faithful. He said, "I just want to say thank you to the organization, the fans, and especially this team... the opportunity to move on in my career and play for the Cincinnati Reds is another dream come true."

A 2021 signee with the Minnesota Twins, Campbell dealt with a few injuries leading to his release after just two seasons in their organization. Flashing a mid-90's fastball and a couple of solid complimentary pitches, he caught the eyes of Field Manager, Chad Rhoades.

"Logan was a terrific professional example of how to go about your daily business," Roades said, "He was a great competitor on the field and had high-positive energy off the field. We are happy to have been a small part of his long career ahead."

Florence returns home this week for a six-game homestand immediately following a seven-game road trip. Schaumburg is in town to continue a four-game series and Gateway will follow for the weekend setup. Wednesday is Splash Day with a rare 11 a.m. first pitch, Thursday will be a classic Thirsty Thursday, Friday is Ragin' Cajun Night and it brings postgame fireworks, Saturday is Margaritaville Night with a postgame concert, and the fun will conclude on Sunday with Family Funday.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 26, 2024

Reds Buyout Logan Campbell - Florence Y'alls

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.