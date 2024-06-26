Boomers Stunned in Florence

June 26, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, Ky. - The Schaumburg Boomers suffered an 8-7 loss to the Florence Y'Alls when TJ Reeves connected on a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the ninth on Wednesday in Kentucky.

Alec Craig led off the game with a double and put the Boomers ahead at 1-0 when he scored on a groundout from Christian Fedko. Florence tied the game in similar manner in the bottom of the frame as Blaze O'Saben led off with a double and scored. Alberti Chavez homered in the second to hand the Y'Alls a 2-1 edge.

Florence starter Edgar Martinez allowed just the one run in five innings but the Boomers broke through against the bullpen in a big way as the first six batters of the sixth inning reached base prior to another pitching change. Aaron Simmons walked to lead off the frame and scored the tying run on the first of three consecutive extra-base hits, a triple from Fedko. Chase Dawson doubled home Fedko and Kyle Fitzgerald made it 4-2 with a double of his own. Will Prater notched the fourth consecutive hit, an RBI single to extend the advantage. Craig would add a sacrifice fly later in the inning as the Boomers led 6-2.

Florence was able to get a run back in the bottom of the sixth after starter Cole Cook was forced to leave the game following a soft liner back to him. Cook had retired 13-of-14 when he exited with two outs. Florence was able to score a run with two outs in the inning. Simmons homered in the ninth but with two away Brian Fuentes coaxed a bases loaded walk to bring the winning run to the plate and Reeves delivered.

Cook struck out seven in his 5.2 innings. Jake Joyce suffered the loss in relief. Hambleton Oliver made his pro debut in the eighth, working a scoreless frame. Eight different individuals posted hits for the Boomers in the loss.

The Boomers (25-16) conclude the series in Kentucky on Thursday night at 5:44pm. LHP Jacob Smith (0-1, 4.28) is the scheduled starter for Schaumburg against LHP Randy Abshier(2-0, 2.45).

