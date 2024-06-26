Bolts Come from Behind to Take out Lake Erie

CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts weathered an early deficit, scoring seven unanswered runs to take down the Lake Erie Crushers 7-3 at Ozinga Field Wednesday afternoon.

Jack Harris doubled and Ronald Washington singled him home in the top of the second, giving Lake Erie (25-16) a 1-0 lead. Michael Barker started for the ThunderBolts (17-25) and had trouble with his command early. He followed the run with two walks and Alfredo Gomez tripled the Lake Erie lead with a two-run single.

Barker walked six in the contest but he settled down after the second inning, making it through five without allowing another run.

The ThunderBolts scored for the first time in the bottom of the fifth when Tyler Sandoval came through with a two-out RBI single, bringing home Garrett Broussard, who had walked. The next inning, Cam Phelts singled and Thomas Rodriguez hit a two-run homer to tie the score at three.

Broussard doubled to lead off the seventh and Sandoval broke the tie, doubling home Broussard. With two outs, Joe Johnson smacked the third double of the inning, scoring two more runs, and Henry Kusiak concluded the scoring with an RBI single.

The ThunderBolts' bullpen was nearly perfect with three men combining to throw four shutout frames. Caleb Riedel (1-0) tossed two of those innings, earning the win in his professional debut. Kenny Pierson (0-2) allowed four runs in 0.2 innings and suffered the loss.

The rubber match of the three-game series is scheduled for Thursday evening as the ThunderBolts become the Windy City Sliders on White Castle Thursday. The game will be followed by an EGO Pro Wrestling show. Ruddy Gomez (0-1, 4.40) gets the start for the ThunderBolts against Lake Erie's Darrien Ragins (3-0, 2.64). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 and fans not in attendance can find the broadcast through wcthunderbolts.com.

