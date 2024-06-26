New England Knockouts, Arc of Greater Brockton Aim to Continue Historic Partnership

BROCKTON, MA - The New England Knockouts and The Arc of Greater Brockton have partnered for the 2024 season to further employment opportunities in the Brockton Community.

Over the last two seasons, both organizations have been working together to help provide employment in the city of Brockton. More specifically, this partnership helps provide employment opportunities to those involved in the Arc Program.

As part of the partnership, members of The Arc of Greater Brockton are welcomed to join the Knockouts gameday staff, participating in a number of tasks around the stadium. Both the Knockouts and the Arc have already employed dozens of gameday staff members, opening the door for other candidates in the future.

The end goal is to engage with the New England Knockouts fans and create a family-friendly, welcoming environment.

"We are beyond excited to have such dedicated partners with The Arc of Greater Brockton," New England Knockouts Executive Vice President & General Manager John Wilson expressed. "Our mission will always put forth the community first. With this bond, we're creating an inviting environment that allows everyone to strive for success."

Adam Belmore, the Arc Program's Director of Employment Services, has been involved with this partnership since day one. The entire Arc staff is committed to the mission of empowering the community and providing meaningful work experiences.

"Our collaboration with the New England Knockouts is more than a partnership- it's a testament to the strength and potential of our community. By working together, we're not just creating jobs, we're fostering an inclusive environment where individuals of all abilities showcase their talents and thrive. We're proud to stand with great community partners like The Knockouts, who make Brockton a beacon of opportunity and engagement for all."

The Knockouts return to Campanelli Stadium this Friday at 6:30PM, hosting the Trois-Rivieres Aigles for a weekend matinee. Tickets and other information for the series can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

