Titans Stun Knockouts in Rain-Shortened Game, Take Series

June 26, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans exchange congratulations following a victory

Ottawa, ON - Down 8-0 entering the bottom of the fourth, the Ottawa Titans (22-17) erupted for nine unanswered runs to defeat the New England Knockouts (12-28) in a rain-shortened contest on Wednesday, winning 9-8.

Both squads played to a scoreless game after two innings of play - seeing Matt Voelker (ND, 4-0) and Matt Cronin (ND, 1-4) each strand runners on the corners in the opening inning.

The Knockouts got on the board first against the Titans opener in the third, seeing five consecutive two-out singles get the visitors off to a 3-0 advantage. Brady West, Jalen Garcia, and Ramon Jimenez each chipped in with RBI base hits.

Voelker exited after three innings of work - allowing three runs on six hits, not walking a batter, and striking out four in his first start of the season.

With rain in the forecast, Shane Gray (win, 3-2) was brought on in relief - seeing the Knockouts pour it on with a five spot in the top of the fourth. After sending ten to the plate, the Knockouts took an 8-0 lead and seemed in control - capitalizing with six hits in the frame.

The tides changed in the bottom of the fourth - as the Titans loaded up the bases to open the inning, as Cronin allowed a hit and walked a pair. A free pass to Jason Dicochea got the Titans on the board before a fielder's choice off the bat of Taylor Wright and the first pro hit from Brendan O'Donnell put the home side within striking distance. After the bases loaded up again, Christian Ibarra and AJ Wright connected for RBI singles to pull the Titans within two.

Cronin gave way to Luke Williamson (loss, 1-2), who was brought in with back-to-back lefties scheduled to hit with a pair on - where a walk to Jake Guenther set up the game-tying two-run single from Jamey Smart.

Next, Michael Fuhrman gave the Titans the lead for good with a sac fly to centre - putting the Titans ahead 9-8 after the improbable comeback.

The nine spot in the frame marked a season-high for runs scored in a single inning, surpassing eight tallies that were accomplished three times already this year.

Gray would go on to work a scoreless fifth - then was brought back out for the sixth. After striking out Brady West, the skies opened up - leading to a rain delay.

In an official game, the middle game of the series was called with one out and nobody on in the top of the sixth - declaring the Titans as the winners.

Every member of the Titans' offence reached base - seeing Jackie Urbaez go 2-for-3 with a hit by pitch - Christian Ibarra went 1-for-2 with an RBI and two walks. Jake Guenther stared at the dish - going 1-for-1 with three walks while Michael Fuhrman delivered a 1-for-1 performance with a walk and the go-ahead RBI.

The Titans have now won 12 of their last 15 and have taken seven straight from the expansion Knockouts.

The Ottawa Titans continue their six-game homestand with the finale of three against the New England Knockouts on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

