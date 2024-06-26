Ultimate Walkoff

June 26, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (17-23), presented by Towne Properties, walked off the Schaumburg Boomers (24-16) 8-7 on an ultimate grand slam from right fielder T.J. Reeves.

That blast came at the tail end of a five-run two-out rally in the bottom of the ninth inning. The ninth started with shortstop Alberti Chavez reaching on an error. Third baseman Ed Johnson followed with a single, and first baseman Hank Zeisler loaded the bases with a walk.

Designated hitter Brian Fuentes worked an eight-pitch walk with two outs -- twice fending off would-be-game-ending strikes -- to bring home a run and set the stage for the T.J. titanic blast.

Reeves only added to an already solid performance, finishing with a 3-for-5 day adding in four RBIs off of the grand slam.

Chavez also blasted a solo homer with a 1-for-3 game. Left fielder Stephen Hrustich added a multi-hit game going 2-for-4 with an RBI.

The pitching started out hot with starter Edgar Martinez throwing five innings of one-run baseball including three hits. Joe Kemlage struggled, surrendering five runs without recording an out. Kent Klyman followed up with two no-hit frames shutting out the Boomers with two strikeouts. Ben Terwilliger earned the win out of relief with two one-hit innings allowing one run with two strikeouts.

The walkoff marks the Y'alls first win against the Boomers of the season. Florence and Schaumburg do battle again for the final game of the series on Thirsty Thursday with first pitch coming at 6:44 p.m.

