Otters' Offense Arrives Late in Series Opening Defeat

June 26, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Coming off a series win, the Evansville Otters dropped the opener to the Joliet Slammers Wednesday at Bosse Field 9-2.

The original first game was rescheduled yesterday due to rain. There will be two games played tomorrow to make up for the postponement.

Early in tonight's contest, the Otters (16-24) fell behind early and the Slammers (18-22) took control in the middle innings.

Joliet tacked the first run of the game onto the scoreboard in the second frame with a fielder's choice RBI. They added on with a pair of runs in the fourth and fifth frames. A solo home run in the seventh made it a 6-0 game and in the eighth the Slammers earned their final run of the night.

Evansville's offense was quiet, but they avoided being shutout in the ninth inning. Jomar Reyes launched a two-run mammoth shot to left field, finalizing the scoring.

Alec Olund made his Otters debut today. Coming from the Tri-City ValleyCats in a trade, the designated hitter went one-for-four, scoring in the last inning.

Leading the offense, Giovanni DiGiacomo put more kerosene on his flaming bat today, totaling three hits including a double. Reyes also had a multi-hit night.

On the rubber, Tristan Harvin (2-2) took the loss. He recorded one out in the fifth inning before his day ended, giving up five runs on as many walks. Brett Sanchez (3-1) took the win.

With the twin bill, Evansville still has a chance to win the series tomorrow. There will be two seven-inning games. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. CT and the nightcap will occur approximately 30 minutes after the opener concludes. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.