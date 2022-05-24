ValleyCats Drop First Game of Series to Wild Things
May 24, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
WASHINGTON, PA - The Tri-City ValleyCats, who entered the day tied atop the Frontier League's East Division, arrived in Washington, PA Tuesday to kick-off a six-game road trip with a three-game set with the Wild Things.
Brantley Bell got the game started with a solo homer, and right-hander Matt Mercer took the mound for the 'Cats in the bottom of the first with a 1-0 lead. The lead would not last long, as the Wild Things would tally 9 runs in the first two frames, chasing Mercer after three innings. Jake Dexter would enter in relief, surrendering just 2 runs in 4 innings before Aneudy Acosta entered to toss a scoreless, and hitless eighth inning. Despite the bullpen's best efforts, and a Pavin Parks solo home run, his first of the year, the damage had been done, and Washington secured an 11-2 victory to start the series.
FINAL | WASHINGTON 11 TRI-CITY 2
W: ROB WHALEN (2-1)
L: MATT MERCER (0-3)
The 'Cats look to get back on the right track tomorrow in Washington, PA in game two of a three-game set before heading to Schaumburg, IL for their first-ever matchup with the defending Frontier League Champion Schaumburg Boomers. Following the three-game set in Schaumburg, the 'Cats return to Tri-City to kick-off a six-game homestand at "The Joe" on May 31st against the Sussex County Miners. Get your tickets today by calling 518-629-CATS, visiting the team's box office, or logging on to tcvalleycats.com.
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from May 24, 2022
- ValleyCats Drop First Game of Series to Wild Things - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Grizzlies Lose Lead Late, Fall to Québec in Extras - Gateway Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Lose Lead Late, Fall to Québec in Extras - Gateway Grizzlies
- Jackals' Rally Falls Short, Drop 4th Straight Game - New Jersey Jackals
- Otters' Bats Kept Quiet in Opener against Titans - Evansville Otters
- Aigles Edge Y'alls in Trois-Rivieres, 5-4 - Florence Y'alls
- Wild Things Win After Hot Start - Washington Wild Things
- Grills Shines as Titans Shut Out Otters in Inaugural Home Opener - Ottawa Titans
- Crushers Blank Boulders - Lake Erie Crushers
- Crushers Pitchers Combine to Three-Hit Boulders - New York Boulders
- MAAC Tourney Starts Wednesday - New York Boulders
- Boomers Rally Past Greys - Schaumburg Boomers
- Frontier League's Slammers and Boomers Announce the Metra Series - Joliet Slammers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City ValleyCats Stories
- ValleyCats Drop First Game of Series to Wild Things
- ValleyCats, ThunderBolts Rained Out
- Déjà Vu: Lujano's Late Game Heroics Give 'Cats Series Win
- Comeback 'Cats: Lujano's Walk-Off Single Seals Victory
- ValleyCats Overpower Crushers, Take Series Victory on Education Day