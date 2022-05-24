ValleyCats Drop First Game of Series to Wild Things

May 24, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







WASHINGTON, PA - The Tri-City ValleyCats, who entered the day tied atop the Frontier League's East Division, arrived in Washington, PA Tuesday to kick-off a six-game road trip with a three-game set with the Wild Things.

Brantley Bell got the game started with a solo homer, and right-hander Matt Mercer took the mound for the 'Cats in the bottom of the first with a 1-0 lead. The lead would not last long, as the Wild Things would tally 9 runs in the first two frames, chasing Mercer after three innings. Jake Dexter would enter in relief, surrendering just 2 runs in 4 innings before Aneudy Acosta entered to toss a scoreless, and hitless eighth inning. Despite the bullpen's best efforts, and a Pavin Parks solo home run, his first of the year, the damage had been done, and Washington secured an 11-2 victory to start the series.

FINAL | WASHINGTON 11 TRI-CITY 2

W: ROB WHALEN (2-1)

L: MATT MERCER (0-3)

The 'Cats look to get back on the right track tomorrow in Washington, PA in game two of a three-game set before heading to Schaumburg, IL for their first-ever matchup with the defending Frontier League Champion Schaumburg Boomers. Following the three-game set in Schaumburg, the 'Cats return to Tri-City to kick-off a six-game homestand at "The Joe" on May 31st against the Sussex County Miners. Get your tickets today by calling 518-629-CATS, visiting the team's box office, or logging on to tcvalleycats.com.

