Frontier League's Slammers and Boomers Announce the Metra Series

May 24, 2022 - Frontier League (FL)







JOLIET, IL - Baseball fans throughout the nation are familiar with the same-city rivalries of The Subway Series and the Crosstown Classic, but now the Joliet Slammers and the Schaumburg Boomers are bringing the familiar rivalry competition to the suburbs with The Metra Series!

The teams have partnered with Metra to introduce a new way to enjoy all the Slammers and Boomers games whether at Duly Health and Care Field or Wintrust Field. With both stadiums being located within walking distance of Metra stations, fans are encouraged to skip the traffic and take the Metra to and from the stadiums, and use your Metra ticket at the Box Office to receive $2 off your game ticket!

"The price of gas is eating a hole in everyone's pocket. Metra riders save money and avoid the stress of driving on the way to the ballpark," says Janice R. Thomas, Metra's Deputy Executive Director. "We could not be more excited to bring this opportunity to baseball fans and families, and we look forward to providing a safe transportation option to and from each stadium. Similar to Chicago's Crosstown Classic, we can't wait to see lots of fans wearing their jerseys on the train."

In order to receive the Metra Series discounted ticket, the ticket must be purchased on the day of the game at the respective stadium's Box Office, and you must show your Metra ticket for redemption. Game days are as follows;

May 31 at Duly Health and Care Field. Game time is 6:35, and gates open one hour prior. It's a Twosday at Duly Health and Care Field, so show your Metra ticket and receive a game ticket for just $1!

June 1 at Duly Health and Care Field. Game time is 6:35pm and gates open one hour prior.

June 2 at Duly Health and Care Field. Game time is 6:35pm and gates open one hour prior. It's Thirsty Thursday presented by Bud Light. Enjoy a $2 beer or $4 mixed drink!

June 24 at Wintrust Field. Game time is 6:30pm, and gates open one hour prior.

June 25 at Wintrust Field. Game time is 6:00pm, and gates open one hour prior.

June 26 at Wintrust Field. Game time is 1:00pm, and gates open one hour prior.

August 8 at Wintrust Field. Game time is 6:30pm, and gates open one hour prior.

August 9 at Wintrust Field. Game time is 6:30pm, and gates open one hour prior.

August 10 at Wintrust Field. Game time is Noon, and gates open one hour prior.

September 2 at Duly Health and Care Field. Game time is 6:35pm, and gates open one hour prior. Stay for a post-game firework show because it's a Firework Friday presented by Duly Health and Care!

September 3 at Duly Health and Care Field. Game time is 6:05pm, and gates open one hour prior. It's 2, 3, 4 Saturday presented by Modelo. Celebrate $2 tacos, $3 mystery beers, and $4 margaritas with the Slammers!

September 4 at Duly Health and Care Field. Game time is 6:05pm, and gates open one hour prior. It's the last Slammers' game of the season, so stay for a post-game fireworks show to celebrate the 2022 season!

To see the full 2022 Promotional Schedule, ticket packages, and more visit www.jolietslammers.com or www.boomersbaseball.com.

