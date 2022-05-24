Boomers Rally Past Greys

May 24, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The 2021 Frontier League Champion Schaumburg Boomers scored eight unanswered runs to grab a win in the series opener with the Empire State Greys by an 8-2 final on Tuesday.

The Greys opened a 2-0 lead with three extra-base hits in the top of the third. Schaumburg was finally able to strike against starter Johsson Arias, scoring three times in the fifth to take the lead. Brett Milazzo notched a bunt single with one out and moved to second on an error before stealing third. Chase Dawson knocked home Milazzo with a sacrifice fly. An error allowed the score to be tied and Clint Hardy legged out an infield hit to score Alec Craig with the go-ahead run. The Boomers tacked on a run in the sixth when Dawson singled home Aaron Singh. Four runs crossed in the bottom of the eighth to put the game away. Singh singled home a run, one came across on a wild pitch and Braxton Davidson notched a two-run double.

Jumpei Akanuma earned his first win of the season, throwing six innings and allowing two runs on eight hits with four strikeouts. Juan Pichardo, Jake Joyce and Darrell Thompson logged scoreless innings of relief to close out the win. Singh scored three times and tallied a pair of hits. Craig walked twice and scored twice. Milazzo finished with a pair of hits with Dawson and Davidson driving home two apiece.

The series continues tomorrow night at 6:30pm with an All You Can Eat Wednesday. Fans can obtain a wristband for $12 in addition to a game ticket for all you can eat hot dogs, peanuts and popcorn. RHP Blake Stelzer (0-1, 3.75) makes his third start of the season for the Boomers opposite RHP Luis Pacheco (0-2, 12.38). Tickets for the 2022 season are on sale now! Visit boomersbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.