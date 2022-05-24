Otters' Bats Kept Quiet in Opener against Titans

OTTAWA, Ontario - The Evansville Otters had a tough night at the dish Tuesday, being held to three hits in a 2-0 loss to the Ottawa Titans.

The Otters' only real chance of the game came in the opening inning after third baseman Andy Armstrong walked to lead off the game. Following an error and a stolen base, Armstrong was on second with two outs, but he was eventually left stranded.

Ottawa got on the board in the first, as right fielder Jacob Sanford doubled in a run after back-to-back walks.

The 1-0 lead held until the third when third baseman A.J. Wright doubled the advantage with a solo home run.

The Titans would hold on to the 2-0 lead to the end, allowing just six Otter baserunners all game.

Parker Brahms received the loss, giving up just the two runs on four hits. He only managed one strikeout and walked three. Evansville had a strong defensive effort behind Brahms, who received a lot of outs off contact.

Ottawa relied on the arm of Evan Grills, who struck out 15 in seven innings of work, allowing only three hits in the win.

The two sides continue the three-game set on Wednesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. eastern (5:30 p.m. central). You can catch the game on the Evansville Otters youtube page.

