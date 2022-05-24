Jackals' Rally Falls Short, Drop 4th Straight Game

Little Falls, NJ - Tonight, the New Jersey Jackals hosted the Joliet Slammers to kick off a three-game series at Yogi Berra Stadium this week. The Jackals looked to get back on the right track after being swept at home last weekend by the Gateway Grizzlies in their home-opening series. The team's offense has been hot through the first eight games, but the pitching staff came into tonight's contest aiming to lock down the back end of games. Tonight's pitching matchup featured New Jersey's Leonardo Rodriguez (1.93 ERA) squaring off against Joliet's Kenny Ogg (3.27 ERA).

The Slammers jumped all over Rodriguez early on, posting four runs in the first inning, capped off by a 2-run home run by third baseman Carson Maxwell. Rodriguez ran into trouble again in the 4th, as a costly error by Trevor Abrams with the bases loaded would allow two more runs to score and extended Joliet's lead to 6-0. Rodriguez would end his day with 5 innings pitched, 4 earned runs, and 7 hits. The New Jersey bullpen tossed four scoreless innings, only surrendering one hit in the losing effort.

New Jersey would struggle offensively for most of the night, only managing to scratch two runs off Ogg, both off the bat of Josh Rehwaldt, an RBI single in the 4th and a solo shot in the 6th, as the Jackals were unable to capitalize on three Joliet errors, stranding five of their first six baserunners.

Joliet reliever Tanner Kiest entered the bottom of the 9th with the Slammers up 6-2 and proceeded to issue two four-pitch walks and hit a batter without recording an out before exiting. This opened the door for New Jersey to rally, as an RBI single from Edward Salcedo and a wild pitch to Todd Isaacs allowed the Jackals to crawl back to within 2 runs before an out was recorded. Santiago Chirino would tally a third run on an RBI groundout. That was as far as the rally would go, with the tying run stranded ninety feet away as the Jackals lose 6-5, which extends their losing skid to four games.

The Jackals and Slammers will face off again Wednesday night, May 24th at 7:05pm, at Yogi Berra Stadium for the second game of the three-game set. Tickets can be bought at http://njjackals.pointstreaksites.com/view/njjackals.

