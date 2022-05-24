Aigles Edge Y'alls in Trois-Rivieres, 5-4

May 24, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Y'alls News Release







TROIS-RIVIERES, Que. - Three runs in the sixth and another in the ninth proved to be one short, with the Trois-Rivieres Aigles defeating the Florence Y'alls 5-4 at Stade Quillorama.

Anthony Brocato, Axel Johnson, and Brennan Price all scored for the Y'alls during a three-run, four-hit rally in the top of the sixth inning. Brocato's RBI single brought Craig Massey home in the ninth.

Trois-Rivieres immediately answered Florence's sixth-inning breakthrough with three runs to reclaim the lead, all charged to Y'alls starter Jared Cheek.

Both Brocato and Johnson recorded two-hit games. Six of the nine Y'alls batters had a base hit.

The Y'alls found themselves on the wrong end of a fluke in the bottom of the eighth. Raphael Gladu hit a routine line drive to right field. While moving in to track the baseball, Brocato slipped on the natural grass field. The ball struck the tip of Brocato's glove and rolled to the wall, allowing Gladu to reach third base. Gladu would score on a wild pitch during the next at-bat, a run that would prove to be the difference.

This is the third consecutive one-run game the Y'alls have played. Also, on the note of trends continuing, Florence allowed the first run tonight to continue a season-long streak. The Y'alls have not scored first in any game this year, yet have come from behind to tie or lead in more than half of the contests, including this game.

Jared Cheek, who went five innings and allowed four earned runs, takes the loss for Florence. Sam Belisle-Springer earns his third win of the year for Trois-Rivieres. Kyle Thomas picked up his third save.

The Y'alls continue a six-game Canadian road trip with game two in Trois-Rivieres tomorrow night. Florence's starter, who will face the Aigles' David Gauthier, has not yet been announced. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

The Florence Y'alls are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Thomas More Stadium, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky. The Y'alls are back at home on Tuesday, May 31 for a series with the Washington Wild Things. First pitch is at 6:32 P.M. Tickets are on sale now for the 2022 season. More details can be found online at florenceyalls.com or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.