MAAC Tourney Starts Wednesday

Rockland County, NY - After earning the top-seed with their first-place regular season finish, Fairfield University looks to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA baseball tournament with a championship run in the Metro-Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament which begins at 11a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, at Clover Stadium in Pomona.

It is the first time that the MAAC championship tournament has been hosted by the home of the Frontier League's New York Boulders.

Play begins on May 25 with third-seeded Canisius (15-9) and sixth-seeded Niagara (13-11) squaring off at 11a.m. in the first game of the double elimination tournament which is set to run through Saturday, May 28.

In the 3 p.m. game on May 25, fourth-seeded Monmouth (12-10) faces fifth-seeded Rider (12-10).

The losers of the two early May 25 games will battle for survival that night beginning at 7 p.m.

The two top-seeded teams will begin tournament play on Thursday, May 26 with number-one seeded Fairfield (18-5) taking on the lower-seed of the two winners from May 25's matches at 11 a.m.; that game will be followed at 3 p.m. with second-seeded Marist (17-5) tangling with the remaining May 25 victor.

Once again that night at 7 p.m., an elimination game will take play with the loser going home and the winner living to play another day.

The tournament continues on Friday, May 27 with games at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., as well as an elimination match at 7 p.m.

The final game is set for Saturday, May 28 at noon with the possibility of a deciding contest at 4 p.m. that afternoon.

In the event of rain, tournament games will be pushed back with the final games being play on Sunday, May 29.

Tickets for the MAAC championship tournament are available by sliding to the New York Boulders' website at www.nyboulders.com and are priced at $10 for a daily pass which allows access to all ofthat day's games, or $30 for a full four- or five-day pass.

