Valleycats Churn out 10 Hits in Series Opener Win

August 6, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (40-32) came back from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Trois-Rivières Aigles (37-36) 7-5 on Tuesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Trois-Rivières opened the scoring in the first. Jhon Vargas walked LP Pelletier. Raphael Gladu singled before Dalton Combs launched a three-run homer to put the Aigles ahead, 3-0.

Tri-City countered in the third. Ryan Cash laid down a bunt single against Tucker Smith. Jaxon Hallmark singled, and Cash advanced to second. Javeyan Williams singled in a run, and went to second on the throw as Hallmark moved to third. Dylan Broderick drove in a pair with a single to make it a 3-3 contest.

The ValleyCats took the lead in the fifth. Hallmark singled, and Williams sent him to third with a base hit. Williams then stole second. Oscar Campos brought in two runs with a single, and advanced to second on the throw. Campos moved to third on a wild pitch, and crossed the plate after a single from Kyle Novak to provide Tri-City with a 6-3 advantage.

Trois-Rivières responded in the sixth. Willie Estrada doubled, and moved to third on a single from Rodrigo Orozco. Payton Robertson replaced Orozco at first after reaching on a 5-4 fielder's choice. Robertson stole second, and went to third after James Smibert picked up an RBI groundout. Robertson came around on a wild pitch, which cut the deficit to 6-5.

Broderick was plunked by Yunior Thibo in the seventh, and advanced to second on a passed ball. Novak collected an RBI double to put the ValleyCats on top, 7-5.

Nick DeCarlo and Nathan Medrano bridged the gap to Zeke Wood, who picked up his third save of the year. He threw a scoreless ninth, walking one, and striking out one.

Vargas (7-4) earned the win. He tossed six frames, yielding five runs on nine hits, walking three, and striking out six.

Smith (6-4) received the loss. He pitched five innings, giving up six runs on nine hits, walking one, and striking out two.

Tri-City goes for the series win against the Trois-Rivières on Wednesday, August 7 th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 7 | TROIS-RIVIÈRES 5

W: Jhon Vargas (7-4)

L: Tucker Smith (6-4)

S: Zeke Wood (3)

Time of Game: 2:44

Attendance: 3,341

