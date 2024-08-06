Otters, Crushers Series Opener Postponed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Due to inclement weather and high winds in Avon Tuesday, the Evansville Otters' series opener at Lake Erie has been postponed.

The two sides will now play a pair of seven-inning games in a doubleheader on Wednesday, August 7th. Game one will begin at 4:05pm CT. Game two will begin shortly following the conclusion of game one.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

