August 6th Game Postponed Due to Weather
August 6, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Lake Erie Crushers News Release
Avon, OH - Tonight's game against the Evansville Otters has been postponed due to weather.
All valid tickets purchased for August 6th's game can be redeemed at the box office for any of the remaining home games later this season.
The Crushers and Otters will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, August 7th with game one starting at 5:05pm EST. Game two will begin immediately after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings.
For questions regarding tickets, feel free to call the box office at 440-934-3636 or email info@lakeeriecrushers.com.
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from August 6, 2024
- Otters, Crushers Series Opener Postponed - Evansville Otters
- August 6th Game Postponed Due to Weather - Lake Erie Crushers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.