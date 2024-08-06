August 6th Game Postponed Due to Weather

August 6, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - Tonight's game against the Evansville Otters has been postponed due to weather.

All valid tickets purchased for August 6th's game can be redeemed at the box office for any of the remaining home games later this season.

The Crushers and Otters will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, August 7th with game one starting at 5:05pm EST. Game two will begin immediately after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings.

For questions regarding tickets, feel free to call the box office at 440-934-3636 or email info@lakeeriecrushers.com.

