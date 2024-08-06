Titans Victorious in Return Home, Snap Four-Game Skid

Ottawa, ON - In their return home to start a big homestand, the Ottawa Titans (41-31) took down the New England Knockouts (25-46) by a 5-2 final on Tuesday, putting a four-game losing streak in the rearview mirror.

After suffering the heartbreaking loss on Sunday, Tyler Jandron (win, 7-5) used the adversity to put together his team-leading ninth-quality start of the season, allowing just two runs over seven innings of work.

Down on two separate occasions, the Titans' offence used run production from the bottom of the order to take down Sam Ryan (loss, 4-6) and the expansion Knockouts.

Following a leadoff solo shot the opposite way from John Christino, the home side quickly found an answer in the bottom of the second inning - seeing newcomer Jake Hjelle come across to score off an Aaron Casillas double to right-centre.

In the third, Keagan Calero gave the Knockouts back the lead with a base hit - but the Titans took the lead for good, with a two-run bottom half.

Extending his hit streak to 14 games in a row - Jamey Smart tied the game with a double to the gap in right-centre. Later, Taylor Wright's roller into right plated Smart to put the Titans up 3-2.

In the sixth, the Titans took advantage of a fatigued Ryan, plating a run on an E5 after a Hjelle single. Next, Michael Fuhrman put the game out of reach with a sac fly, making it 5-2.

After the quality start from Jandron, in which the southpaw surrendered six hits, not walking a batter, and striking out one - Matt Dallas escaped a two-out rally, getting the potential tying run in Cristino to fly out to centre to end the threat.

In the ninth, Erasmo Piñales (save, 18) set a new single-season franchise record by working a clean frame for save number 18 on the campaign. The mark was previously set by left-hander Kevin Escorcia, who posted 17 saves in the inaugural 2022 season.

AJ Wright reached base in all four plate appearances, going 2-for-2 with a walk and a hit by pitch - while Jamey Smart went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk. All but two starters in the lineup recorded hits.

The Ottawa Titans continue their six-game homestand with game two of three against the New England Knockouts on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. After three with the expansion Knockouts, the Titans will welcome the Sussex County Miners for the first time this season over the weekend. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

For information on tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

