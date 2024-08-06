New England Bested by Ottawa in Series Opener

OTTAWA, CA- Tyler Jandron pitched seven strong innings to give Ottawa a 5-2 victory over New England on Tuesday night at Ottawa Stadium. The Titans uptick their record to 41-31 while the Knockouts dropped to 25-46.

Ottawa's starting pitcher secured his seventh win of the season, bringing his record to 7-5. During the game, he pitched seven strong innings, allowing six hits and two runs, both of which were earned, while also striking out a batter. Erasmo Pinales closed the game in the ninth, earning his 18th save of the season. New England's starting pitcher Sam Ryan faced his first loss as a Knockout. Ryan pitched 5.2 innings, during which he allowed nine hits, five runs, all of which were earned, while also walking two and striking out seven.

The Knockouts struck first in the second when John Cristino hit his 15th home run of the season, putting New England ahead 1-0.

In the bottom half of the inning, Ottawa responded swiftly as Jack Hjelle hit a single to right field. With two outs, Hjelle advanced to second and then to third on an error by Cristino. Aaron Casillas followed up with a double to left center field, marking his sixth double of the season and tying the score at one run each.

Luis Atiles was hit by a pitch to lead off the third. A few batters later, Austin White hit a single to center field, allowing the Knockouts to have two runners on base with one out. Keagan Calero then singled up the middle, driving in Atiles from second base and helping New England to regain the lead. The inning ended when Jack-Thomas Wold grounded out into a double play.

In the bottom of the third, A.J. Wright hit a single, and then Jamey Smart hit his eighth double of the season to right center field, allowing Wright to run all the way from first base to home. Later on, Taylor Wright hit a single to right field, helping the Titans take a 3-2 lead. Wright then stole second base, marking his 21st stolen base of the year. Ryan then managed to get the next two Ottawa hitters to fly out, ending the inning.

A.J. Wright walked with one out in the bottom of the fifth. Later, with two outs, he showcased his speed by successfully stealing second base, marking his third stolen base of the season. This put him in a prime position to score. The inning ended when Taylor Wright struck out swinging.

Lamar Briggs hit a solid base hit, and Hjelle followed up with a double to right-center field, marking his first double of the season in the sixth inning. In a thrilling turn of events, Hjelle advanced to third base while Briggs scored on an error by Atiles. The tension mounted as Michael Fuhrman hit a fly ball to center fielder Austin White, allowing Hjelle to make it home and extending the Titans' lead to 5-2. A.J Wright was hit by a pitch and Jamey Smart grounded out to end the inning.

Victor Castillo hit a single to start off the seventh. Next, Jake Boone reached base on a fielder's choice, and then advanced to second base when the pitcher committed a balk. Unfortunately, the next two batters, Kretzler and Atiles, were both retired, leaving Boone stranded in scoring position.

The Knockouts sought to stage a comeback after the first two hitters were retired in the inning. Calero and Wold both hit consecutive singles. However, their efforts were thwarted when Cristino hit a fly ball to left fielder Briggs, resulting in the inning coming to an end.

Hijelle and A.J. Wright stood out for Ottawa with their multi-hit game, while five different Titans recorded hits. For New England, Calero, Wold, and Castillo had strong performances, each securing two hits. The trio of White, Boone, and Cristino also contributed to the team's performance with one hit each.

N ew England is back in Ottawa tomorrow for game two of their series with the Titans. They return to Campanelli Stadium on August 9th, hosting the Québec Capitales in a weekend showdown. Tickets for the rest of the weekend can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

