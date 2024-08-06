Wild Things Become First in Frontier League to 50 Wins

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things earned a series-opening victory over the Florence Y'alls, 8-3, on Tuesday night at Wild Things Park. A seven-run fourth inning propelled the Wild Things to their 50th win of the season and ninth in a row.

After nearly an hour-long rain delay, Zach Kirby tossed his first pitch at 8:04 p.m. By his third pitch, he had his first strikeout. Kirby fanned the second batter en route to retiring the side to begin the game.

The Washington offense wouldn't let the rain slow it down. Caleb McNeely led off the inning with a single up the middle followed by a double to right field from Tommy Caufield. Jalen Miller loaded the bases with a walk. Tyreque Reed drove in the first run of the night with a sacrifice fly to deep right center. The Wild Things failed to plate any more runs but still led 1-0 after the first inning.

The Y'alls scored their first run of the contest with an RBI double off the right field wall from TJ Reeves after Hank Zeisler walked to open the frame. Kirby settled in to prevent any more runs in the second. In the bottom of the inning, the Wild Things loaded the bases with two outs but to no avail, as the score remained tied at one.

Brandon McIlwain led off the bottom of the fourth with a triple. He roped a ball to the gap in right center before turning on the jets and sliding safely into third. Ethan Wilder brought him home with a single up the middle. Wilder scored on a throwing error from the pitcher on his way to third, moving Robert Chayka to second along the way. A McNeely single moved Chayka to third. Caufield walked to load the bases for Washington.

Miller tacked on two more runs with a single to left field. Wagner Lagrange drove in Caufield with a knock to left field. In his second plate appearance of the inning, McIlwain loaded the bags with a single. Wilder was hit by a pitch then Sanchez walked to add two more. The seven-run inning served as the most runs in an inning all season for the Wild Things.

Sergio Gutierrez led off the top of the fifth with a home run to right field as the Y'alls looked to cut into the deficit. Kirby held firm and retired the next three batters to maintain the 8-2 lead. Kirby worked a very productive seventh inning, striking out the side. He finished his night allowing two runs on two hits with a career-high nine strikeouts to just two walks in seven innings of work.

Brendan Nail took the mound for Washington in the eighth inning. Nail struck out three of the four batters he faced: two looking and one swinging. Justin Goossen-Brown entered in the ninth to close out the victory for the Wild Things. The Y'alls scored a run, but the Goose locked up the win regardless.

McNeely was the highlight for the Washington offense with three hits. McIlwain recorded a multi-hit game as well with two. Miller and Wilder both tallied two RBIs apiece to lead the team.

The Wild Things and Y'alls meet tomorrow night for the middle game of the series. It is Senior Slugger Program Wednesday presented by AARP Pennsylvania at Wild Things Park. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

