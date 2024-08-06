Boomers Rally, Top Bolts

August 6, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

The Windy City ThunderBolts dropped the first game of the final three game series against their cross-town Chicagoland foe Schaumburg Boomers 4-3 Tuesday night at Wintrust Field.

ThuNderBolts (31-42) infielder Henry Kusiak doubled leading off the top of the second. Joe Johnson singled to the left side notching an RBI single.

The game remained quiet offensively until the top of the sixth inning. Ronnie Allen Jr. walked to lead off. Outfielder Cam Phelts bunted for a hit, and the throw in the outfield putting runners on second and third. A wild pitch scored one, and Kusiak launched a sacrifice fly making the score 3-0 Windy City.

Schaumburg (37-34) began their comeback in the bottom of the sixth. Andrew Sjoka grounded out for an RBI, making it 3-1.

Bolts RHP Dan Brown relieved Windy City RHP Will Armbruester on the hill. Brown hit Tyler-Depreta-Johnson and then walked Alec Craig. A bunt by Boomers outfielder Brett Milazzo was thrown into the outfield, surrendering a run while the throw back cost another run knotting the score 3-3. Anthony Calarco cracked his third hit of the nigh, an RBI single putting the Boomers ahead 4-3.

Armbruester tossed 6.0 innings conceding four hits over three walks striking out none.

Brown (1-2) took the loss for Windy City surrendering three runs over none earned. LHP Jack Mahoney tossed 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing a hit striking out two.

Boomers LHP Jacob Smith dealt 6.0 innings allowing four runs over three earned while walking two and striking out eight,

Cole Stallings (2-0) threw 1.1 innings scoreless for the win and RHP Jake Joyce earned his ninth save of the campaign.

Windy City seeks a win at Wintrust field tomorrow at 12:00 CDT. Buddie Pindel (7-4, 1.68) v Schaumburg (TBA).

