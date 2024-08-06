Unearned Runs Send Boomers to Series Opening Win

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally to a 4-3 victory over the Windy City ThunderBolts on Tuesday night at Wintrust Field.

Windy City opened the scoring with a single run in the second inning before Schaumburg starter Jacob Smith went to work, retiring the next 10 batters. The visitors added two runs in the sixth inning to lead 3-0. The Boomers were finally able to get on the board in the bottom of the sixth. Anthony Calarco led off with a double and scored on a groundout from Andrew Sojka.

With both teams turning to the bullpen the Boomers were able to score three unearned runs in the seventh to take the lead. Tyler-Depreta Johnson led off by being hit by a pitch and Alec Craig followed with his third walk of the contest. Brett Milazzo put down a bunt that was thrown into the right field corner, allowing the tying runs to cross. Calarco came through with two outs, slashing his third hit the opposite way to score Chase Dawson with the winning run.

Smith worked six innings and struck out eight in a no-decision. The lefty has fanned seven or more in his last four starts. Cole Stallings picked up his second win in relief while Mitch White tossed .2 innings and Jake Joyce nailed down his ninth save with a perfect ninth.

The Boomers (37-34) will have a quick turnaround for the second game of the series as the teams meet again at 12:00pm on Wednesday. LHP Antonio Frias (0-1, 5.06) is scheduled to make his third start for the Boomers against the league's leader in ERA, RHP Buddie Pindel (7-4, 1.68). With the addition of a home doubleheader on August 12, there are just 11 dates left at Wintrust Field on the 2024 schedule and tickets for all remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

