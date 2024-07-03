Utah Royals Forward Called up to Nigerian Olympic Squad

July 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC forward Ifeoma Onumonu has been selected by the Nigerian National Team as an alternate for the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Nigeria is making their fourth Summer Olympic appearance. Nigeria got to this stage by navigating past Cameroon, winning 1-0 on aggregate in February, while the current AFCON Champions South Africa put four past Tanzania across two legs, conceding none, to reach the fourth round. Nigeria beat South Africa 1-0 and tied 0-0 to advance to the Olympics on aggregate.

The Super Falcons start their Olympic group play against Brazil on July 25, 2024 in Bordeaux, France. They will then continue their Olympic campaign playing Spain on July 28, 2024 in Nantes, France. Nigeria will finish the group stage against Japan on July 31, 2024 in Nantes, France.

The Super Falcons are the most successful African nation having won eleven AFCON titles, most recently in 2018, defeating South Africa in the final. They remain the only African women's national team that has reached the quarterfinals in both the World Cup and the Olympics.

Onumonu has 15 caps for Nigeria after representing the United States at the U23 level. The former NWSL Champion will be available for selection for the Royals' first away match against Seattle Reign at Lumen Field at 4:00 PM MT on Sunday July 7, 2024

SUPER FALCONS FOR PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC); Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC, Saudi Arabia)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Nicole Payne (Portland Thorns FC, USA); Chidinma Okeke (Mynavi Sendai Ladies, Japan)

Midfielders: Deborah Abiodun (University of Pittsburgh, USA); Halimatu Ayinde (FC Rosengard, Sweden); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Jennifer Echegini (Juventus Ladies, Italy); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain)

Forwards: Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid FC, Spain); Esther Okoronkwo (Changchun FC, China); Asisat Oshoala (Bay FC, USA); Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, USA); Chiwendu Ihezuo (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Chinonyerem Macleans (Locomotiv Moscow, Russia)

Alternate Players: Jumoke Alani (Nasarawa Amazons); Ifeoma Onumonu (Utah Royals FC, USA); Gift Monday (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Morufa Ademola (Rivers Angels)

