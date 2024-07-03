Macey Fraser Called up to New Zealand National Team for Summer 2024 Olympics

July 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC forward Macey Fraser has received a call-up to the New Zealand Senior Women's National Team as part of its 22-player squad (18 players and four reserves) for the Paris 2024 Olympic Women's Football Tournament. The timeline for this year's edition runs from Thursday, July 25 to Saturday, August 10, 2024.

Jitka Klimkova's Football Ferns qualified for the Paris Olympic showpiece after winning the Women's Olympic Football Tournament - Oceania Qualifier in Samoa in February, defeating the Solomon Islands in the final qualifying game on Feb 18. They have been drawn into Group A alongside hosts France, Canada and Colombia.

The team will first participate in a preparatory training camp and international friendly matches from July 8-16 before the commencement of their Olympic duties on July 25.

Fraser and the rest of the team will kick off their Olympic campaign in Saint-Étienne against the reigning Olympic Football Champions Canada, before games in Lyon first against Colombia on July 28 and France on July 31.

Fraser was announced as a Royals player on April 16 from A-League side Wellington Phoenix where she had spent the last three seasons, first as part of the academy before signing her first professional deal in 2023. She appeared in 19 matches during the 2023-24 season for Phoenix, starting 18 of them and logging 1,581 minutes. Fraser scored three goals including a free kick, and provided five assists in her first professional season in the top flight of Australian soccer.

During her time so far at URFC, the 21-year-old has made a total of four appearances including two starts, and completed 210 minutes for the team in the franchise's maiden NWSL campaign.

Fraser has five caps for the Football Ferns, most recently competing in a pair of friendlies against Thailand earlier this month. She has two goals so far in her international career and was named player of the match in her debut, a 3-0 win over Tonga.

The Utah Royals next return to action this Sunday, July 7, on the road against Seattle Reign FC at Lumen Field with kickoff at 4:00 PM MT. URFC currently stand at 2-11-2, 8 pts, 14th in NWSL, and 10 points behind the current playoff line.

The Royals then kick off the inaugural NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup, which will feature all 14 NWSL clubs and six teams from LIGA MX Femenil Clausura, on July 19 against Seattle Reign FC again with kickoff slated for 9:00 PM MT.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.