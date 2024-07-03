Nicole Payne Named to Nigeria Olympic Roster

July 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns defender Nicole Payne has been named to the Nigeria Women's National Team Olympic roster by Head Coach Randy Waldrum. Payne will represent Nigeria at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, her first major tournament, of any kind, for the Super Falcons. The Portland Thorns' "From Portland to Paris" Olympic coverage is presented by Alaska Airlines.

Payne made her Nigeria debut in June of 2021, as a second-half substitute in the team's 1-0 loss to Jamaica. Since then, Payne has appeared in six additional matches, and was part of the Nigeria roster that qualified for the Olympics with results over South Africa in April of this year.

Nigeria will begin its 2024 Olympic campaign as members of Group c, facing Brazil on July 25 to kick off the tournament. The Super Falcons will then go up against Spain on July 28 and Japan on July 31 to close out group play. The top two finishers from each group, as well as the top two of the third-placed teams will advance to the knockout stage. The Gold medal match is set to be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France on August 10.

Payne will depart the Rose City to join Nigeria following the Thorns' July 5 Olympic Send-Off match against San Diego Wave at Providence Park, presented by Alaska Airlines.

The Portland Thorns are set to continue National Women's Soccer League play on Friday, July 5 against the San Diego Wave at Providence Park with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. PT, broadcast live on Amazon Prime.

