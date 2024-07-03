Courage and Forward Mille Gejl Agree to Mutual Contract Termination

July 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage have agreed to a mutual contract termination with forward Mille Gejl following the expiration of her loan to French club Montpellier HSC.

Gejl was signed by the Courage ahead of the 2023 season and saw action in 15 regular season matches, scoring twice. She scored the opening goal of the Courage season, the winner in a 1-0 result over the Kansas City Current on March 25. She also had an assist in 502 minutes of play.

She played in three UKG Challenge Cup matches, scoring once to help the Courage repeat as champions. She was loaned to Montpellier in January and the French club did not exercise its option to purchase her contract.

The Courage roster remains at 26 active players heading into the final weekend before the Olympic break. The Courage, riding three straight matches with at least a point for the first time this season, look to carry the streak into the hiatus as they host Racing Louisville FC on Sunday, July 7, with a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The Olympic sendoff match will honor the Olympians from both teams and include a special appearance by USA Swimming. Tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.