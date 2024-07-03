Spirit Head Coach Jonatan Giráldez Set to Make Sideline Debut this Weekend
July 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit Head Coach Jonatan Giráldez will make his debut on the bench for Saturday's matchup with Bay FC, the club announced today.
Giráldez officially joined the Spirit on June 20, working with Interim Head Coach Adrián González to transition into his new role. Since arriving in DC two weeks ago, Giráldez has worked to integrate with players and staff while González remained in the acting role to ensure as little disruption as possible to the team's weekly cadence.
"Our plan to transition Jonatan into his new role as the Head Coach of the Spirit has always been targeted toward ensuring as smooth a process as possible for our players and staff," said President of Soccer Operations/General Manager Mark Krikorian. "Entering this week's final regular season match with a fully intact team until late August, Michele Kang, Jonatan, Adrián and I decided together that now was the most appropriate time for this transition."
With Giráldez officially assuming the Head Coach role, González will transition to his permanent role as an assistant coach on the technical staff.
Prior to his arrival in DC last month, Giráldez led FC Barcelona Femení to its second consecutive UEFA Women's Champions League victory, helping secure the team's first-ever Quadruple in the same season, winning Liga F, Copa de la Reina and Supercopa as well.
Giráldez began his tenure at FC Barcelona Femení in 2019 as an assistant before being promoted to be the club's Head Coach in 2021 after just two and a half seasons. He went on to win Liga F in each of his three seasons. Additionally, Giráldez led Barcelona to 58 consecutive Liga F wins to start his head coaching tenure, including a perfect 30-0-0 record in his first season at the helm.
Fans can tune in to watch the Spirit take on expansion side Bay FC Saturday night at 10 p.m. EDT on Monumental Sports Network 2 locally and NWSL+ nationally. Spirit radio partner ESPN 630 AM will also be on the call for the match.
