Bay FC Forward Racheal Kundananji Named to Zambia Women's National Team Roster for 2024 Paris Olympics

July 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Francisco - Bay FC forward Racheal Kundananji was named to the 18-player Zambia Women's National Team roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics, it was announced today. This marks Kundananji's second selection to an Olympic roster for Zambia.

Kundananji helped Zambia qualify for a second consecutive Olympics, qualifying through four-rounds of home-and-away matches as part of the 2024 CAF (Confederation of African Football) Women's Olympic qualifying tournament. In the fourth and final round of qualification, Zambia defeated Morocco across two matches to earn one of two qualification spots from the region. Zambia made their first appearance at the Olympics in 2020. Kundananji scored her first Olympic goal in a 4-4 draw against China in the group stage of the tournament.

Zambia is part of Group B with the United States, Germany and Australia. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage in addition to the two best third-place teams. The Copper Queens open group play against the U.S. on July 25 at 12 p.m. (Pacific) then square off against Australia on July 28 at 10 a.m. (Pacific) before concluding the group stage against Germany on July 31; kickoff is set for 10 a.m. (Pacific). The quarterfinal round will begin on Aug. 3 followed by the two semifinal matches on Aug. 6. The bronze medal match is slated for Aug. 9 and the tournament concludes on Aug. 10 with the gold medal match.

