Courage Defender Felicitas Rauch Named an Alternate on Germany's Olympic Roster

July 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina Courage defender Felicitas 'Feli' Rauch has been selected as an alternate for the German Women's National Team Olympic roster, as announced by the federation on Wednesday. Rauch is in her first season with North Carolina after a decorated early career in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

Rauch has appeared in every match for the Courage this season, starting 14 of 15 fixtures at left back for 1,230 minutes. She's passing at 82% accuracy and has won 19 tackles and 63 duels with 13 interceptions.

Rauch has 31 international caps, including 26 starts, with four goals and five assists. She made one start, playing 88 minutes, at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and has made two appearances in 2025 European Qualifiers.

This will be the first Olympic honor for Rauch and her second major tournament. She becomes the fifth member of the Courage named to an Olympic roster this summer along with Sydney Collins (Canada), Casey Murphy (USA), Kerolin Nicoli (Brazil), and Cortnee Vine (Australia).

