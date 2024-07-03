Bay FC Forward Asisat Oshoala Named to Nigeria Women's National Team Roster for 2024 Paris Olympics

July 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Francisco - Bay FC forward Asisat Oshoala was named to the 18-player Nigeria Women's National Team roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics, it was announced today. It is the first time Oshoala will compete at the Olympics in her international career.

Oshoala helped guide Nigeria to their first trip to the Olympics since 2008, qualifying through four-rounds of home-and-away matches as part of the 2024 CAF Women's Olympic qualifying tournament. In the fourth and final round of the competition, Nigeria defeated South Africa across two matches to secure one of two spots for African countries in the tournament.

Nigeria is part of Group C with Spain, Japan and Brazil. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage in addition to the two best third-place teams. The Super Falcons open group play against Brazil on July 25 at 10 a.m. (Pacific), then take on Spain on July 28 at 10 a.m. (Pacific) before wrapping up the group stage against Japan on July 31; kickoff is set for 8 a.m. (Pacific). The quarterfinal round will begin on Aug. 3 followed by the two semifinal matches on Aug. 6. The bronze medal match is slated for Aug. 9 and the tournament concludes on Aug. 10 with the gold medal match.

